WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District community had a chance on Thursday night in the Watertown High School auditorium to ask each of the three finalists for the district superintendent position.
Of the many issues that were brought up and asked by the public, a student brought up the lunches that she felt weren’t adequate at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School and the elementary schools, and even challenged each of the candidates to eat the lunches for a week.
“If I’m the lucky candidate, I will eat there for a week, I promise you,” said one of the finalists, Robert N. Finster, who is currently the Harrisville Central School District superintendent.
Another of the finalists, Thomas Jennings, who is currently the Pulaski Academy and Central School District superintendent, said that in order to understand what needs to be changed, those in charge have to listen to the students.
“You can’t make a change unless you really understand the reality,” he said.
Mr. Jennings has served as Pulaski’s superintendent since 2018 and previously served as the superintendent of Schenevus Central School. He was also the kindergarten through 12th grade principal with the Schenevus district and a high school social studies teacher in Oneonta.
The Watertown position became available after former Superintendent Patricia B. Labarr retired last June and the position has since been filled by retired Indian River Central School District Superintendent James Kettrick in the interim.
The three finalists, Mr. Finster; Mr. Jennings, and Larry C. Schmiegel, who is a high school principal with the Monroe County School District in Key West, Florida, each had one hour each to give a brief overview of who they are and then to answer questions.
Mr. Schmiegel, who was born and raised in New York, said to the audience of about 25 people plus the Board of Education, that he spent eight years in the Naval Reserves so he appreciates that the Watertown community is also a military community.
“The partnership that we have with the military is critically important,” he said.
There were a series of sessions held on Thursday that included input from district staff, students and the community.
Each of the candidates were also asked about how they would ensure that the school district encourages an inclusive environment for everyone, including students, staff and the community.
“We’ve been teaching kids since kindergarten to be polite, and to be kind, and to respect each other,” Mr. Jennings said. “I know that there’s a tremendous amount of work that’s already going on, there is a committee that is already working on it, and those are really important conversations to have. Providing a diversity of opportunity for kids within a school is really, really important.”
“We as a school ought to keep trying different ways to engage,” Mr. Schmiegel said. “We have to have that open mind set. Sometimes we measure parent engagement based on parents actually showing up to a meeting when parents are engaging in other ways.”
Mr. Finster said he sees the role of the superintendent as providing the resources to administration staff, teachers and students.
“My job is to keep everybody safe, and my job is to make sure that I’m in constant communication, open, and transparent with the board,” he said. “I’m here to run the district, and I take a lot of pride in that. That matters the most to me, that I give everything I can possibly give to the kids. That the kids get what they need to make sure that they’re the best that they can be.”
Each person that attended the open sessions room received three green papers, one with each candidate’s names on them so that they could give some feedback to the Board of Education anonymously about each of the finalists.
The comments will be reviewed by the board and will be used to help in the final decision-making process.
