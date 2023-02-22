WATERTOWN — Watertown City School District interim Superintendent Roger Adams has announced that the school district will be on a two-hour delay Thursday, affecting all 12-month employees and the YMCA School Aged Child Care, SACC program.
The 4-H Dino Discovery Camp is also canceled on Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches, and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch are possible, the weather service predicts.
Wind gusts are also predicted to be as high as 35 mph.
The weather service is also stating that travel could become very difficult, and the conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
