WATERTOWN — The wait continues for some former residents of 661 Factory Street Inn & Lodging to find alternative housing, now over a week after the apartment building was condemned.
And now, it seems the temporary camp setup in the shadow of the building by the former residents has become a shelter for more people without homes, growing in size and shining a light on the reality of homelessness in Jefferson County.
At about 11 p.m. the night of Aug. 8, more than 40 residents of the dilapidated apartment building near Factory Square were forced to leave the building after a faulty fire alarm exposed a litany of issues with the building, including electrical, plumbing and sanitary concerns.
Many of the building’s residents, placed there by Jefferson County Department of Social Services, have been waiting outside the building since that day. They’ve been told repeatedly by the building’s owner that the problems with the complex can be fixed, but as the week has dragged on, it’s gotten less likely the residents will be able to return to their apartments anytime soon.
One resident who asked not to be identified Monday said she doesn’t expect to enter the building ever again, even as much of her clothing and many personal items remain locked away upstairs.
“It became abundantly clear late Friday that the owner has a long-term fix ahead of them,” said Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
As they’ve waited, the residents of the apartment complex received assistance from the community. Pallets to store items on, tents to protect themselves and the boxes of food, water and other essentials they’ve been given, from strangers in the community and aid groups established in the city.
That outpouring of support has turned the streets around the condemned apartment building into a makeshift camp for people experiencing homelessness from all over the area.
“It has become a de-facto depository for homeless people,” Mr. Gray said.
Tony Watts, a former resident of 661 Factory St. who has been coordinating the makeshift encampment since it was established, said at least five more people have come to set up camp at the site since Wednesday of last week.
Of the roughly 40 people who lived at 661 Factory St. when the building closed, eight remain in the camp, he said.
Timothy J. Ruetten, director of the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, has been coordinating the county’s response to the crisis on Factory Street. He said Monday that there are probably fewer than eight people waiting to be rehomed from the original 40 people displaced. Many didn’t initially seek assistance when the building was first closed but are now, as the closure has dragged on, he said.
Some people were connected with local public housing in Watertown or Carthage, others remain in emergency housing in hotels or motels around the county. There has been an ongoing shortage of emergency housing space, as the motels that typically offer rooms on contract for that program close, burn down or face condemnation.
Finding emergency housing has been difficult in recent months. Hotels and motels are typically used as emergency housing. They’re privately owned and sign contracts with DSS to provide emergency housing.
Many of those hotels and motels are typically older buildings that have seen their typical commercial clientele dry up.
Mr. Ruetten said the goal is to find placements for the remaining people who were displaced last week, and then to address the growing number of people who have shown up around Factory Street since the condemnation.
On Monday, it was clear the encampment outside the apartment building had grown in size. A few new faces walked around the building, and more tents were set up further down Fairbanks Street, behind the building. The extra attention had brought more people in to the relative safety of the group, with donated food and facilities nearby.
Yellow tents exclusively for storage were set up at the curve of the road, and Mr. Watts said he’s been spending the last few nights patrolling the area to make sure nobody tries stealing any of the donated items.
“I caught a few people the other night rifling through that last tent,” he said, gesturing at the tent that holds the majority of the camp’s food. “I asked what they were doing, they said they were just looking for some food. I told them to get out of here, that food’s been donated for the people who actually need it here.”
People living at the camp Monday said they’d been harassed by a few drunk people walking to or from the bars along Factory Street, and a few people have come by attempting to purchase or sell illicit drugs.
Mr. Gray and Mr. Ruetten both said the makeshift camp is a temporary solution with many failings, but has also proven to have a silver lining. They both said many people who have ended up at the encampment on Factory Street have been connected with much-needed assistance for addiction treatment, mental and physical health care.
“It’s not the optimal way to do it, but we have been able to connect people with help we may not otherwise have been able to do,” Mr. Gray said.
Overall, Mr. Ruetten said the housing crisis at 661 Factory St., and the ensuing growth of the temporary camp the residents established, have proven that there are two questions regarding homelessness that need to be answered in Jefferson County: What do we do when we have a large-scale emergency housing situation? And what do we do about homelessness in Jefferson County as a whole?
There was no specific organization or governmental department tasked or empowered to help the people put out from the apartment building’s condemnation. Mr. Ruetten’s department is solely responsible for mental health care in Jefferson County — very few, if any, programs can be established or expenditures made beyond that mission. The Department of Social Services can only assist people in certain situations, and even if they were helping the residents when they were evicted, that doesn’t necessarily mean they can receive help again today.
“There’s no specific department or nonprofit, but there’s still a need,” he said.
Through the combined work of nonprofit organizations, county departments and individuals, the situation on Factory Street is being addressed, Mr. Ruetten said, but there needs to be a long-term solution if a large population of people at risk of being homeless are put at risk again. Mr. Ruetten said he fully anticipates that will happen again.
Conversations between officials at the state, county and local level are being held, he said, to try developing a plan to address sudden large populations of people being made homeless.
He said the ongoing media coverage of this event on Factory Street has opened the issue up, and made it a “kitchen table conversation,” and he expects the issue will begin getting the attention it needs.
Mr. Gray said the events of the past week at Factory Street have opened his eyes to the problem of homelessness in Jefferson County. He said, ideally, a permanent shelter run by a non-profit organization or someone in the private sector would exist as a place to house people who find themselves without a place to stay.
“(Factory Street) has been a sort of trial run for what a permanent solution would look like, or what the need would be,” he said.
For the short-term, Mr. Ruetten said he hopes to see everyone displaced from 661 Factory St. with a place to stay by Wednesday and hopes to have the remnants of the encampment along Fairbanks Street cleared by Friday.
“That sounded good last week, but the addition of extra people here complicates our exit strategy a little,” he said.
