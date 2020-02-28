WATERTOWN — A pedestrian who was struck Wednesday evening while crossing Washington Street has been identified as John M. Armstrong, 68, Watertown.
Mr. Armstrong was heading from Academy Street to Mullin Street when he was struck by a 2018 Honda operated by James E. Mills, also of Watertown. Mr. Mills, who is the city’s comptroller, was traveling south on Washington Street and had the right of way when the crash occurred, a release from Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said.
Mr. Armstrong was treated at the scene then taken to Samaritan Medical Center, from where he was later transported to Upstate Medical Hospital, Syracuse. On Thursday, his condition had been listed as critical, but stable. An update on Friday said Mr. Armstrong’s condition is improving, coming after police spoke with medical staff and a family member.
The investigation still shows Mr. Armstrong crossed against a green light, and witnesses confirmed the light was green on Washington Street for Mr. Mills. Police also said Mr. Armstrong was wearing dark-colored clothing to go along with the weather conditions.
