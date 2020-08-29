WATERTOWN — The city’s Code Enforcement Office condemned a single-family house at 116 Barben Ave., citing its uninhabitable conditions.
According to paperwork on the front door, the codes office cited the property for four code violations. The house wasn’t structurally safe, did not have working smoking and carbon monoxide alarms and a safe electrical system.
Broken and no windows, trash on the front porch, the front door was missing a window and exterior siding that was broken or missing.
According to the paperwork, the property was condemned from occupancy after the city received a complaint. The tenant had to move out.
The city code enforcement office could not be reached for further comment on Friday evening.
The property is owned by Fatima Properties, 200 Washington St., Suite 301, which is the address of local attorney Eric Swartz.
It's pretty obvious this property has been in disrepair for a long time...and the landlord blaming the tenant, Covid, and Cuomo is a lame excuse...
