Disputed property may spark new suit

235 Main Ave. in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Additional litigation appears on the horizon over a Main Avenue parcel that was initially put up for tax sale auction by the city due to unpaid property taxes.

The City Council will consider a resolution at its Monday meeting to cancel a tax sale certificate now held by the city for 235 Main Ave. and initiate legal action against the property’s owner, DealMaker Dodge LLC, whose principal is Watertown developer P.J. Simao. The city would be seeking the unpaid taxes through the suit.

