WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is just about ready to start writing a draft of the city’s plan on police reform.
He met for a third time with a group of “stakeholders — representatives from the police, district attorney’s office, the public defender’s office and mental health officials — on Tuesday.
Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo represent City Council. Jefferson Community College President Ty A. Stone and the Rev. Jeff Smith of the First Baptist Church are also involved in the efforts.
Two weeks ago, the city also held a second “listening session,” a virtual meeting that allowed the public to provide input or ask questions about what they think should be in the police reform plan.
“I’ll put together some thing we heard and put it in the draft,” he said.
Communities across the state are required to put together a Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan through an executive order by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The plan must answer a series of questions on what the police reform plan should include.
Mr. Mix plans to start writing the draft plan in the new few days and then seek more public input on what people think about it before finalizing it with the City Council.
During the two listening sessions during the past couple of weeks, about 30 people participated. They talked and asked about body cameras, diversity in the police department and training that officers receive in dealing with different segments of the population.
Mr. Mix said he would put it in “four categories,” which would consist of such topics as police procedures, staffing and communication, accountability and crisis intervention after police deal with certain kinds of incidents.
The city must have the plan in place by April 1.
