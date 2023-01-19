WATERTOWN — The city should know later this year whether a pilot study will bring a solution to two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels at the Huntington Street water treatment plant.
The city is under an order from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to submit a Corrective Action Plan to comply with maximum levels of disinfection byproducts.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface water, according to the EPA. The city water is drawn from the Black River.
Periodically, water customers receive postcards from the city notifying them of the two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable levels.
According to the notices, the situation is not an emergency.
Work on a pilot program to correct the problem has been going on for months and will continue through the summer, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Wednesday.
The pilot program will see if the plan works.
The tests replicate the plant’s filter beds and water filtering through a sand layer and an alternative carbon material being tested.
The state Department of Health must give final approval to proceed with the plan, Mr. Mix said.
The city got an update on the pilot project at Tuesday’s City Council meeting after Mill Street resident Jonathan Phelps, a frequent council critic, blasted the pending $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.
He told council members that the city should spend money on water and street projects and not the golf club.
In response that night, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who supports the golf club deal, asked Mr. Mix about the status of the disinfection byproducts at the water treatment plant to make sure people know that the city is doing something about it.
“We’re aware of it and we’re addressing it,” he said.
On Tuesday night, Mr. Mix also reiterated that the city is already working on it. GHD Consulting Services, Syracuse, is conducting the pilot program at the facility.
Last year, GHD was awarded a $706,900 contract for the pilot. The city marked $3 million under capital project funds for 2022-23, to study and implement a solution.
The city plans to bond for $3 million to correct the problem and plans to apply for a series of grants to help cover the cost.
On Feb. 6, Mr. Mix plans to ask council members to agree to amend the contract with GHD to apply for that funding.
Those grants include potential funding from the Department of Defense and grant programs through the Environmental Facilities Corp., a public agency that funds water infrastructure in the state.
Then on Feb. 13, GHD will discuss the issue at a city work session, Mr. Mix said.
In agreeing with Mr. Phelps about the golf club, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith warned that the water treatment plan project could cost “in upwards of $15 million.” In the past, Mr. Mix has said the city has no idea what it will cost.
The city is required to submit a series of reports to the EPA and the state health department on the status of the city’s efforts to correct the problem. The city also is required by the EPA to send out the postcards.
In September, Watertown’s average for total trihalomethanes, one of the disinfection byproducts, for the prior four quarters was 98.1 micrograms per liter. The maximum allowable level is 80 micrograms per liter.
According to the latest violation notice posted online, studies have suggested that drinking chlorinated water with levels in excess of the federal standard for 20 to 30 years is associated with an increased risk for certain types of cancer, low birth weight, miscarriages and birth defects.
“However, in each of the studies, how long and how frequently people actually drank the water, as well as how much trihalomethanes the water contained is not known for certain,” the notice states. “Therefore, we do not know for sure if the observed increases in risk for cancer and other health effects are due to trihalomethanes or some other factor.”
The Development Authority of the North Country purchases water from the city, and in turn provides the water to Fort Drum. Correcting the problem will benefit Fort Drum, city officials have said.
Another notice of violation will be sent out to residents in a couple of months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.