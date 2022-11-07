WATERTOWN — Cameron P. Hasner, 34, from Watertown, was arrested Monday after allegedly using bad checks for goods and/or services throughout Jefferson County and other counties in the state.
State police say Mr. Hasner owned Bedrock Property Management and that he also either didn’t begin work or complete the work he was hired to do.
Mr. Hasner, in total, was charged with 21 counts of different offenses including four counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, all of which are felonies, as well as second-degree scheme to defraud, three counts of petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and issuing a bad check, which are misdemeanor counts.
Mr. Hasner was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.