WATERTOWN — The city stands to lose state reimbursements for firefighter EMT training if its fire department doesn’t go on all emergency medical calls required by the state Department of Health.
The city was told about the issue of having to follow state Health Department requirements for EMS calls while the city and Jefferson County were trying to hash out how county 911 dispatch would handle a proposed change in emergency medical calls for the city’s fire department.
By a 3-2 vote on April 20, council members passed a resolution that would result in the fire department not always joining Guilfoyle Ambulance on emergency calls.
Under the change, county dispatchers would follow Emergency Management Dispatch protocol to ask a caller a series of questions before determining the level of response.
Dispatchers automatically send out either the rescue truck or a fire engine, whichever is closest to the scene. Only the rescue truck can now go out on the most serious of calls, but only once a dispatcher decides it should go. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith wants to see only the rescue truck go out on emergency calls.
But the city could lose EMT state reimbursements if the fire department doesn’t follow the Basic Life Support First Response regulations as a first-response agency. The city pays up-front costs of $300 per firefighter for recertification for annual EMT training. The city has $16,800 budgeted in reimbursements this year.
In 2019, the fire department went on 2,682 medical calls for such incidents as motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents, emergency medical issues, rescues and medical assistance.
While trying to sort out the matter, however, Joseph Plummer, the county’s director of fire and emergency management, told city Fire Chief Matthew Timerman that the state Health Department actually requires the fire department to go on more medical calls than it has been going on because it’s a Basic Life Support First Response agency, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday.
Mr. Mix said he needs to find out more about the BLSFR and state Health Department issue, adding he doesn’t know the impact it would have on EMS reimbursements.
“It’s something that I don’t have the answers to,” he said. “It’s something that I have to continue to work on.”
Mayor Smith is questioning that development, saying he hasn’t seen the Health Department language pertaining to BLSFR calls and needs proof that it is true.
“It’s all hearsay for right now,” Mayor Smith said.
According to the state Health Department website on BSLFR guidelines, an agency must be publicly dispatched and respond to all public emergency medical needs, on a routine basis, as defined by Public Health Law.
The news comes at a time when it appears that the county is not willing to use Emergency Management Dispatch protocol because it would cost more in staffing to implement.
Using the EMD for the deployment would cause delays in response times caused by the more in-depth level of dispatching and then result in additional dispatchers needed to implement it, county officials said.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, said the change would “require an investment” by the county legislature.
“It’s something I don’t see,” he said. “We wouldn’t take up that kind of cost with the coronavirus situation.”
Nonetheless, Mayor Smith insisted that the City Council should decide the level of service of EMS calls. That could be done through a form the city could submit to the county dispatch system that would spell out exactly what types of calls the fire department would go on and which vehicles would be used.
“It’s something that the City Council should decide,” Mayor Smith said.
The last time that the city submitted the form was in 2016 when the city mothballed the heavy rescue truck after the City Council decided to take it off the road during a labor dispute with the firefighters’ union. That’s when the fire department started using fire engines to go out on calls.
The mayor also insisted that it’s the responsibility of the county 911 dispatch system to make sure that EMD protocols are used.
“The city and city taxpayers are paying for it,” he said, adding that the city’s EMS calls are treated differently than any other municipalities in the county.
While the mayor and City Council would like to reduce the number of medical calls, Daniel Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191, said the city is able to provide a service to its residents that saves lives.
When just seconds matter, the fire department is quicker to respond than Guilfoyle ambulance because it sends out the closest vehicle to a call, he said.
“The costs are miniscule,” he said. “There’s nothing that gets better bang for its buck than the fire department’s EMS.”
Out of a nearly $8.4 million budget for the department, just a few expenses — fuel, vehicle maintenance and supplies — are attributed to EMS calls.
Various Types of EMS Calls
26 Rescue EMS incident
17 Rescue EMS other
211 medical assistance
4 burns
8 stabbings
170 unknown medical
32 allergic
82 bleeding
39 CVA
380 difficult breathing
48 ETOH
23 full arrest
64 general illness
64 cardiac arrest
107 diabetic
147 chest pain
111 syncopy
469 person fell
117 overdose
22 pregnancy
37 altered mental
112 assist
133 seizures
64 trauma
24 dead on arrival
5 unfounded
80 motor vehicle accidents with injuries
15 choking
10 suicidal
10 EMS service other
5 non-motor vehicle accidents injuries
23 motor vehicle accidents /pedestrian
23 rescue or standby
The Gist of It
The purpose of a Basic Life Support First Response Agency is to:
n Improve response times to medical emergencies
n Provide quality patient care
n Enhance the local EMS system
n Provide support to transporting agencies
n Increase availability of personnel for large scale incidents
n Improve public awareness of EMS issues in the community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.