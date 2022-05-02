WATERTOWN — Members of the city firefighters’ union will be voting on Thursday whether to ratify a new two-year labor agreement.
By a 4-1 vote, the City Council approved the contract that would give members of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 retroactive 3.25% pay increases for this year and last.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was the lone no vote, saying that council members gave too much to the union.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero said she was satisfied that this agreement was not contentious and didn’t take six years to negotiate.
But the two sides will have to start negotiating once again because the agreement would expire June 30.
President Daniel Daugherty said the union’s executive board unanimously agreed to the tentative agreement.
He expects the union’s 68 members also will pass it on Thursday.
“We’ll just wait and see what the full vote is,” he said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she was happy that health insurance premiums also would increase from 14.5% to 15% effective upon ratification.
The health benefits package is in line with the city police department union’s contract.
Mr. Daugherty hopes to start talking again about another new contract as soon as council members approve a 2022-23 budget. Council members will start deliberations today for the city manager’s proposed $56.5 million budget.
It took six years to approve the previous contract as both sides fought during battles in and out of court.
Minimum staffing, the stipulation that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times, was the sticking point that created hard feelings on both sides.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum staffing issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
