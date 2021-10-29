WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Amy Horton has explained that a campaign contribution from her boss did not exceed a state Board of Election limit, despite a financial disclosure statement that suggested it had.
Earlier this week, it appeared that her employer, James L. Leven, general partner of Community Broadcasters, contributed $1,500 to her campaign when the state allows an individual donation of just $1,000.
However, his contribution didn’t exceed the campaign limit, although her political rivals accused her of taking too much money from him for the campaign.
Mrs. Horton, a political newcomer, explained she did not know how to file the report with the state elections board.
“I’m new to all of this,” she said.
She said the first $500 contribution came in June for the primary and the other two $500 donations were for the general election.
While she was allowed $500 for the primary and $1,000 for the general election, she filed the donations on the financial disclosure form incorrectly.
She filed all three $500 donations as arriving on Sept. 30, making it appear they were all at the same time.
The state has set voter registration guidelines that set the donation threshold. Watertown, because of the number of registered voters — about 12,000 — meets the threshold maximum limit of $1,000 maximum donations from non-family to candidates.
John Conklin, a spokesman for the state Board of Elections, said Mrs. Horton did not exceed the political contribution limit.
The issue occurred because Mrs. Horton failed to file her financial disclosure with the state in a timely manner, Mr. Conklin said.
She should have filed a series of financial disclosure forms before the primary in June and for money raised during the general election. She finally filed for her 11-day filing before the election.
“I didn’t even open up a checking account [for the campaign],” she said.
Mr. Conklin acknowledged Mrs. Horton could have avoided the controversy if she had filed the disclosures on time and correctly.
Mrs. Horton, who’s running against Patrick J. Hickey for a two-year seat on council, also took heat this week for a $1,000 contribution from Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith’s wife, Millie.
Two other City Council candidates entirely failed to file reports with the state elections board. Cliff G. Olney III said his campaign treasurer recently resigned and he could not file until he gets a new one.
Benjamin Shoen, who has never run for office before, said he was unaware that he was required to do so.
