WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Robert T. Schorr is not backing down from his accusation that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith plans to shut down a fire station and lay off 15 firefighters.
On Friday, Mr. Schorr called Jeffrey E. Graham’s Hotline radio show to say “the writing was on the wall” that Mayor Smith planned to close a fire station and lay off firefighters. Mayor Smith quickly responded, denying the accusation and calling Mr. Schorr a liar.
On Monday morning, Mr. Schorr sent out a news release explaining his assertion, saying that Mayor Smith has indicated with his actions against the city fire department that’s what he plans to do.
“His record is proving it,” he said, adding that he would then like to know what the mayor’s “intentions are.”
Claiming the mayor continues an “assault” against the fire department, Mr. Schorr said that Mayor Smith has been adamant about getting rid of the minimum staffing stipulation in the firefighters union contract that requires 15 firefighters are on duty at all times. The mayor was behind taking the rescue truck off the road this summer and forcing firefighters to work overtime for not agreeing to remove minimum manning, Mr. Schorr said.
“I am very disappointed that Mayor Smith would stoop to dirty politics and resort to call me a liar,” Mr. Schorr said in his press statement.
The actions that have been taken against the fire department were outlined in a 1981 study on the fire department, he said, saying that his statement Friday “was a simple history lesson.” In 2002, another report recommended closure of a station, while a more recent report recommended to keep current staffing levels but to address minimum manning through union negotiations.
Roughly a year ago, rumors were circulating that the mayor wanted to shut a fire station, an accusation he denied at the time. But Mr. Schorr said he had never heard about the rumors and his accusations have nothing to do with them.
Mr. Schorr said he brought up the issue now as the campaign enters the stage that voters can vote with absentee ballots. He’s facing a June 22 primary with five candidates running for two seats in the general election.
Voter reaction, he said, has been “a mixed bag” since Friday. But he said voters will ultimately decide whether bringing up the issue will hurt him in the primary.
Four candidates will move on to the November election.
Mayor Smith fired back in his statement Friday.
“Simply put, it is sad that Mr. Schorr would lie and mislead voters in this way,” Mayor Smith said in his press statement. “It is possible however, that Mr. Schorr is being used as a spokesperson for someone else — and doesn’t have a true grasp of what he is saying.”
Mayor Smith said he has never proposed a plan like that and he doesn’t know of any City Council member who has either.
