11 candidates emerge in race for City Council

WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES Robert Schorr said Monday that he will not be seeking a seat on the Watertown City Council.

WATERTOWN — Already one of 13 potential City Council candidates is bowing out from running in November’s election.

In a text message on Monday, Robert T. Schorr announced that he isn’t running for two vacant council seats, citing that he broke his ankle and he’s become the caretaker for his aunt.

