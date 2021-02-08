WATERTOWN — The public will get a chance March 1 to provide input about what residents would like to see in the city’s Community Development Block Grant program over the next five years.
City Council members talked about the CDBG program and what could be included in it during a work session Monday night.
The city is required to put together the five-year plan and submit it to the Department of Housing and Urban Development this year. The city’s planning department runs the program.
The city has been an entitlement community since 2014. The city is expected to receive about $925,000 per year over the next five years.
In previous years, the city has offered first-time homeowner and owner-occupied rehab programs, sidewalk improvements, demolition of blight and helping the city school district with its food backpack program.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said the city might expand the sidewalk repairs to making improvements to roads and sewers.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo suggested the city look into improving street lighting as well. Like he did last year, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith pushed for funding to pay for community policing. But Mr. Lumbis said it could be difficult for HUD to approve funding for that activity.
“All of this is very helpful,” he said. “We’ll get going.”
The city will hold a 30-day public comment period on the plan before City Council votes to adopt it. City planning staff plan to come back to council March 15 with what they’ve come up with before council is asked to approve it the following week.
On July 1, the city is required to begin the first year of the five-year plan.
This year, the city received an additional $720,000 in CDBG funding to help the city during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They are looking to use about half of that money to help local businesses get through the financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
