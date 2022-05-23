WATERTOWN — City Council members are wrapping up their deliberations for the proposed $56.5 million city budget.
They will hold their final budget meeting tonight when they discuss the planning, engineering and code enforcement departments and the municipal building.
They talked about the spending plan for a little more than two hours on Monday night.
After meeting four times for a little more than 10 hours, council members have not made any formal changes to the budget so far.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith plans to ask council members to think about what they want to do for a week and be prepared to make recommendations at the June 6 meeting.
They’ll readjourn the discussion at 6:30 p.m. that night and, if necessary, amend the budget then.
At the beginning of the budget process, Mayor Smith was pessimistic about adding 24 new positions in the city’s budget.
He continues to feel that way.
“I want to look at the number of personnel hires,” he said Monday night.
He also plans to recommend paying cash for spending $655,000 to refurbish the fire department’s ladder track and $315,000 for a fire pumper.
Doing that would save money, he said.
During Monday’s meeting, council members informally agreed to spend $30,000 for new software that would allow residents to file code enforcement complaints and information for such things as potholes in the city.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III also would like to see the city purchase computer tablets for council members.
It would make their jobs more efficient and save on using paper, he said.
He also asked his colleagues to think about raising council members’ pay.
“I’m just raising the issue,” he said.
The last pay raise was in 2008 when the mayor’s salary was increased from $10,000 to $16,000 per year and council members’ pay from $7,500 to $10,000.
Out of the 24 positions, five new firefighter positions would be covered by federal money if the city obtains a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant. The city should hear about the $381,902 grant in a few months.
The other 19 positions include three police officers, a police lieutenant and a police sergeant for the county drug task force.
Other proposed positions include two civil engineers, five Department of Public Works employees, a fleet manager and a DPW assistant superintendent, a city planner, a secretary in the codes office, a parks and recreation manager and a deputy comptroller. A part-time library clerk would also increase to full time.
Under the tentative budget, the tax rate is down 1.74%. The tax levy increase will be 0%.
