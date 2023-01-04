WATERTOWN — The City Council on Tuesday hired a new law firm to replace City Attorney Robert J. Slye, who resigned at the end of last year.
Council members unanimously agreed to hire the law firm of Harris Beach to serve as the city’s interim attorney until a permanent one can be hired.
Under the agreement, Justin Miller, an attorney in the firm’s Albany office, will handle the legal issues for the city, including the legal aspects of the golf club deal.
Mr. Miller, who also represents the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, attended Tuesday’s meeting but will watch future council meetings remotely, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
The firm will be paid $290 hourly for partners, $190 for council associates and $125 for paralegals and non-attorney professionals.
After 30 years with the city, former attorney Robert J. Slye resigned from the position on New Year’s Eve to become Judge James P. McClusky’s law clerk.
