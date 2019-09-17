WATERTOWN — City Council meetings will be moving downstairs when the new city court facilities are finished in City Hall.
The state Office of Court Administration will allow the city to share the new first-floor city court facilities for council meetings and other public meetings held in the Washington Street building.
City Manager Rick Finn said the state court administration offered to share the facilities and the city accepted.
“We’re proceeding in that direction,” he said, adding “I think that it makes sense.”
That’s news to council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Cody J. Horbacz. Court administration officials mentioned “it as a possibility” last spring but Councilman Horbacz doesn’t recall hearing anything since.
“I didn’t think it was solid that it was happening,” he said, wondering how the idea will go over with the public.
Councilwoman Ruggiero agreed, saying Mr. Finn had “not shared that with us at all.”
The city manager said it was discussed when court officials were in town to discuss the project, so council members should have been aware of the situation.
The state court administration is pushing the state-mandated project because it requires separate courtrooms for each of the two full-time city judges.
The project is projected to cost the city about $3 million.
Building security is a reason for the move, Mr. Finn said.
The public will have to go through security scanning equipment to get into City Hall after renovations are completed. State court officials were adamant about security for the entire building.
Another important facet of moving downstairs is not worrying about people being able to get to the meetings on the third floor, Mr. Finn said.
On occasion, the building’s elevator fails to work. Before one recent meeting, the elevator malfunctioned and could not be fixed until a couple of hours before the meeting began, the city manager said.
With seating for about 50 people, the downstairs courtroom will not be as large as the existing third-floor council chambers. The facilities also will accommodate cameras for webcasting of council meetings. The city and court administration officials are meeting next week to discuss any changes to the project that the state might require.
Only conceptual design work on the project is completed. Detailed plans must still be completed. There is no time frame for construction to begin.
Once plans are finalized, City Hall will undergo a major reconfiguration. The current council chambers would be turned into a conference room and possibly be used for another city department, Mr. Finn said.
Plans also call for turning the second floor into a customer service center with the codes office taking over the already departed water department and the city clerk being located in the same proximity. The second courtroom will be located on the first floor.
Court administration officials have also said the second courtroom is needed for separate opioid and veteran courts and for additional domestic violence cases that the city’s two City Court judges will handle.
The court project has been in the works for several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.