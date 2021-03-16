WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night gave final approval for site plans for the proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in City Center Plaza off Arsenal Street.
Construction of the 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant won’t begin until the fall and would open a year later.
The Chick-fil-A would be built at the site of the now-closed Ruby Tuesday restaurant in the plaza. Ruby Tuesday would be demolished to make way for the Chick-fil-A.
When the project was at the Planning Board stage, the developers agreed to make some changes to alleviate some concerns about potential traffic congestion caused by too many vehicles trying to get to the drive-up window.
A series of directional signs will be put up in the plaza to direct customers to go behind the IHOP restaurant to get to the drive-up window. That would prevent vehicles getting stacked up and causing some traffic issues into the Chick-fil-A site.
