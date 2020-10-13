WATERTOWN — Customers who live outside of the city could pay 20% more than what Watertown residents pay under a plan being discussed by City Council members.
The Watertown City Council on Tuesday night informally agreed that outside water users should pay 20% more than what city residents pay for water.
“They should pay more than city residents, in my estimation,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
Outside sewer users already pay that 20% more for city service.
The issue is coming up now after town of Pamelia officials approached the city about a proposal to construct a $14 million water line project in and around Route 37 in Pamelia.
Last month, Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen and project manager John J. Condino, from Barton & Loguidice engineers, met with the City Council to discuss the water line that would use city water purchased from the Development Authority of the North Country.
Mayor Smith and council members discussed how the city should react to Pamelia’s proposal during a work session with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, water superintendent Vicky Murphy and City Comptroller James E. Mills.
When they first approached the city in January, Pamelia officials talked about buying water from the city. Last month, that plan changed so DANC would provide the water from a hookup with a city water line.
It would be less expensive for Pamelia water users by going through DANC, which has a contract with the city to get water for Fort Drum and other municipalities. Pamelia water users would pay $5.47 per 1,000 gallons through the city, while it would cost about $3.25 per 1,000 gallons from DANC.
“That’s why they’re doing it that way,” Ms. Murphy said.
City officials haven’t had any further talks with Pamelia officials since last month’s work session, Mr. Mix said. They also haven’t talked to DANC about it.
Last month, Pamelia officials said the city didn’t have to take any action about the arrangement. But Mayor Smith said that isn’t correct; they’ll need approval from the city to provide water to any new users.
Mayor Smith said Pamelia’s project wouldn’t help the city’s financially troubled general budget. The city should think about annexation because homeowners and business owners could build outside the city and not have to pay city taxes, he said.
Besides DANC, the city has contracts with the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield, in addition with Pamelia, for the Caprara Honda dealership, a convenience store and a few other individual users in that same part of town.
The town of Watertown contract expired in 2019, while Pamelia’s agreement ends Dec. 1.
City Council members plan to negotiate new agreements that would result in outside users paying more than city residents.
