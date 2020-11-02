WATERTOWN — Interim City Manager Kenneth A. Mix has been appointed the city’s permanent city manager.
The appointment was made official before Monday night’s City Council meeting. The council’s vote was unanimous to appoint Mr. Mix.
“I appreciate the confidence of the council,” Mr. Mix said after his appointment Monday night.
Several city department heads who previously worked with Mr. Mix were in attendance Monday night.
Mr. Mix was widely viewed as the likeliest candidate to fill the position.
He will be paid an initial annual salary of $130,000, and his new contract with the city begins Jan. 1, 2021.
Mr. Mix, who retired in 2016 as the city’s planning and community development coordinator after working more than 30 years for the city, has been serving as city manager since Jan. 24 following former City Manager Richard F. Finn’s resignation amid since-unfounded claims that he created a hostile work environment.
