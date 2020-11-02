WATERTOWN — The City Council’s choice for city manager is expected to be announced prior to this evening’s council meeting.
Interim Manager Kenneth A. Mix is widely viewed as the likeliest candidate to fill the seat formerly held by Rick Finn, but Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Monday morning that the announcement of Mr. Finn’s replacement would have to wait until the council convenes.
“I won’t commit that it’s anybody,” Mayor Smith said.
Mr. Mix and Clayton resident Bradford Minnick, who served as interim city manager two years ago, were believed to be the finalists for the position that will pay an initial annual salary in the range of $110,000 to $130,000.
Mr. Mix, who retired in 2016 as the city’s planning and community development coordinator after working more than 30 years for the city, has been serving as city manager since Jan. 24 following Mr. Finn’s resignation amid since-unfounded claims that he created a hostile work environment.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight in council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.