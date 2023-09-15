Council approves Hospice funding

Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Attorney H. Todd Bullard and the Rochester law firm of Harris Beach are out as the city attorney.

The majority of City Council is expected to appoint Bond, Schoeneck & King as the new city attorney on Monday night. A resolution is included in Monday’s council agenda to vote for the Syracuse firm.

