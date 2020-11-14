Watertown council to vote on city manager contract

WATERTOWN — The City Council will vote on the agreement for City Manager Kenneth A. Mix on Monday night.
Two weeks ago, council members appointed Mr. Mix to the permanent position after he served on an interim basis since last January.
Mr. Mix would receive an annual salary of $130,000. The term of the agreement will be Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.
He would receive 25 vacation days. He won’t receive health benefits because he already receives them from the 25 years that he worked in the city’s Planning Department before he retired five years ago.
The city also won’t be paying into his retirement because he already is in the retirement system.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
