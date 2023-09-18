City to sue Dealmaker over tax bill

The former Dealmaker Conference Center at 235 Main Ave. in Watertown. Watertown Daily Time

WATERTOWN — The City Council decided Monday to proceed with a lawsuit against Dealmaker Dodge LLC over unpaid property taxes at 235 Main Ave.

The council voted 4-1 to cancel a tax sale certificate now held by the city for the parcel and proceed with legal action in state Supreme Court against the property’s owner, DealMaker Dodge, whose principal is Watertown developer P.J. Simao. The action will seek the payment of unpaid taxes on the parcel.

