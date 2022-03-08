WATERTOWN — City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III thinks it’s time to get a new city attorney.
Councilman Olney is calling for the firing of City Attorney Robert J. Slye. At this point, however, he doesn’t have the support of any of the other four council members to remove him.
“If it’s a majority of City Council that doesn’t want me to be city attorney, then I won’t be city attorney,” Mr. Slye said. “Until then, I’m city attorney.”
Mr. Slye was first appointed to the position in 1993. He and his firm are paid an hourly rate for the time spent working on city business.
On Tuesday, Councilman Olney said he doesn’t like the way he was treated at his first council meeting after taking office on Jan. 1.
“I just can’t trust him,” he said of Mr. Slye. “I can’t trust what he says.”
During the Jan. 3 meeting, an argument ensued between Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilman Olney about whether it was appropriate for the councilman to contact a consultant about repairs to city pools.
Mr. Slye told him that he should follow the chain of command and go through City Manager Kenneth A. Mix to get information from department heads.
But the councilman thinks that Mr. Slye’s comments were driven by politics to back the mayor, not about giving sound legal advice.
While they don’t agree that he should be fired, council members Patrick J. Hickey and Lisa A. Ruggiero both said they are sometimes frustrated with Mr. Slye.
They would like to see Mr. Slye handle some situations differently. They wish he was more forthcoming with legal advice when they get stuck on an issue during council meetings, they said.
That happened on Monday night, they said, during a discussion of whether council members should approve a license agreement with Convalt Energy for an abandoned hydroelectric plant on Sewall’s Island. Councilwoman Ruggiero said it took her to ask Mr. Slye whether the city could get out of the agreement if another entity became interested in the city-owned island. Mr. Slye, they said, should have thought of that but didn’t.
“If there are concerns, it would be nice to sit down and discuss them with him,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Mr. Hickey said he would need something more than Councilman Olney’s conjecture regarding the city attorney to change his mind.
He also wondered whether Councilman Olney has a personal vendetta against the city attorney.
The city attorney and Councilman Olney have twice crossed legal paths.
Councilman Olney was part of a lawsuit about the contentious parking issue at Thompson Park involving the Watertown Golf Club. The lawsuit was withdrawn in 2021.
He also filed a lawsuit after claiming that he was beaten up by Watertown City Police and Jefferson County jail corrections officers following a 1998 driving while intoxicated arrest. That lawsuit was dismissed in 2001.
But Councilman Olney denied that his court battles have anything to do with his wish to see Mr. Slye get his pink slip.
“That was the past,” the councilman said.
The calling for the city attorney’s ouster surfaced during Monday night’s council meeting when the mayor said he was tipped off about a Facebook post in which Councilman Olney was working to fire the city attorney.
Mayor Smith brought up the Facebook post in response to Councilman Olney discussing a resolution he plans to introduce that would set policy allowing department heads to talk directly to council members about issues,
Councilman Olney said that someone has directed staff not to talk to him.
As he saw it, Mayor Smith was accusing City Manager Mix of directing staff to ignore Councilman Olney’s inquiries, so he had to respond to defend Mr. Mix.
In response, Councilman Olney said it “was unnecessary” for the mayor to air the city’s dirty laundry in public.
Asked about it, Mr. Slye said he didn’t “hold it against him” that the subject was brought up Monday night. He also was unaware that Councilman Olney would like to see him gone.
On Monday night, Mayor Smith also accused Councilman Olney of not being transparent about city business.
He accused the councilman of sending emails to Councilors Ruggiero and Hickey but not to him or Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce.
During the council race last fall, Councilman Olney repeatedly accused Mayor Smith of transparency issues over sending emails only to the mayor’s supporters on council.
“That was the point of his campaign,” the mayor said Monday night.
They are both denying their claims brought against each other about transparency. They also called each other “hypocrites” for the way they handle transparency.
