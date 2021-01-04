WATERTOWN — In a stunning announcement, City Councilman Jessie C.P. Roshia on Monday night said he will be stepping down, citing a change in jobs has made it difficult to devote time to his work on council.
Councilman Roshia, who won election in November 2019, made his plans known at the end of Monday night’s council meeting. His resignation will become effective on Jan. 31.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in leaving a position at Samaritan Medical Center and taking a new job in Syracuse.
“Like so many families across the United States, my family’s day-to-day life has been significantly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “For us, this impact has been an unexpected change in my primary employer, selling our family home and a future change in our primary residence.”
Since his election, Councilman Roshia has been an ally of Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and was a deciding vote with Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo on several issues during the past year, including the closing of the pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and taking a hard stance on the firefighters’s union.
After the meeting, he said that his hour-long drives to and from his new job in Syracuse and 12-hour days made it difficult to “devote the 100 percent that city taxpayers deserve,” while managing the ever-important role of husband to his wife and two children.
He said it was a difficult decision to make, saying that it was made about a month go. He gave Mayor Smith a head’s up prior to Monday’s meeting, saying that the mayor deserved to know. He also briefly told the other council members of his announcement.
After the meeting, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she was surprised about the announcement, saying she didn’t know until he made it public during Monday’s meeting.
“In his first year, he certainly brought a lot of talent to the table,” she said, “and I’m sorry to see him go.”
With his human resources background at Samaritan, Councilman Roshia provided a good insight during the interview process to hire a new city manager, she said. He also brought a welcomed different prospective on other city issues, she said.
Mayor Smith told the young councilman that it was an honor to serve with him and that he will be missed.
Councilman Roshia thanked Mayor Smith, the other council members, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, City Attorney Robert J. Slye and City Clerk Ann M. Saunders for their help while he served on council.
The councilman also thanked former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. for providing inspiration for him to get involved in local politics and to run for council.
He will still be attending a work session on ending the fire department’s EMS program next Monday and a regular meeting on Jan. 19 before he leaves office.
During his short tenure, he was on council while the city investigated accusations that former City Manager Rick Finn created a hostile work atmosphere and the eventual firing of now former Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner.
Mr. Mix said the last time council had to fill a vacancy, council members brought in applicants for interviews before selecting Councilwoman Compo in January 2019.
The entire council will appoint his replacement.
At the last council meeting, council members decided to take the fire department’s rescue truck off the road in a 3-2 vote that Councilman Roshia supported, following years of debate with the firefighters’ union over the issue.
“I’m not interested in a lifelong battle,” he said that night. “I’m interested in compromise.”
That night, council members decided to mothball the rescue truck, but held off ending EMS, in what the councilman considered a compromise.
The new council member will have to run for election in November, then fill out the remainder of Councilman Roshia’s term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.