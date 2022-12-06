WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce might be interested in replacing County Legislator Scott A. Gray.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce confirmed on Monday night that she’s considering the move to the Jefferson County Legislature.
“I’m looking into it,” she said after Monday night’s council meeting.
But she hasn’t made up her mind if she’ll make the move. Her possible plans to leave council for the county have been rumored for weeks.
Mr. Gray’s seat will be open after Jan. 1 when he takes office as state assemblyman.
The councilwoman lives in his county district. Mr. Gray has one year left on his term.
She’s talked to Jefferson County Republican Chairman Don G.M. Coon III about the seat on three occasions, as recent as Monday afternoon, she said. Mr. Coon also said earlier this week that he’d been talking with her.
If she leaves, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and the three remaining council members would have to find a replacement for her.
A new mom, the councilwoman would be leaving a city council in turmoil as council members take on several difficult issues, including the $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club and the appointment of a new city attorney.
For months now, city council meetings have become marathon-like events, each lasting several hours with Mayor Smith and Councilman Cliff G. Olney III often arguing about issues.
On the other hand, county legislature meetings often don’t consist of controversial issues.
