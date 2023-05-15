Officials explain decision to ‘pause’ 2 polling places

People wait in line to cast their ballots on Election Day 2020 at the Midtown Towers polling site in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce is hosting two upcoming events to register voters and educate them about recent changes made to election polling sites.

The first, a nonpartisan voter registration drive, will be at the new Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.