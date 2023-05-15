WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce is hosting two upcoming events to register voters and educate them about recent changes made to election polling sites.
The first, a nonpartisan voter registration drive, will be at the new Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
At the event, people will be provided with the information they need to be able to register to vote.
The second, a voter education event, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. June 7.
Recently, the Jefferson County Board of Elections announced that this year, it will pause operation of the Midtown Towers polling site on Mechanic Street, as well as the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station polling site on South Massey Street.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce hopes to educate those who previously voted at Midtown Towers about other options available to them for voting, including doing so by absentee ballot, or through early voting.
She’s also encouraging anyone not able to attend either event to reach out to the board of elections for more information regarding registering to vote, or changes made to poll sites. The board can be reached at elections@co.jefferson.ny.us or 315-785-3027.
