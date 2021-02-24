WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero announced Wednesday that she’s seeking a second term on City Council.
Councilwoman Ruggiero, who’s in her fourth year on the council, announced her re-election bid in a press release Wednesday morning.
The Watertown native, who owns Hefferon Real Estate, pointed out her experience as an independent Watertown business owner and community servant.
As a councilwoman, she supported the construction of the $3.1 million new pool and bathhouse at Thompson Park and maintaining the fire department going out on emergency medical calls, an issue that came up in December.
During her first term, she voted against “needless litigation, numerous times, to save taxpayer dollars,” in regards to the ongoing labor dispute with the city fire union and legal battles with Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao involving a controversial lease the city has with the Watertown Golf Club.
She supported approving the first contract for the fire union in six years, she said.
She also vows to continue to support economic development to include projects that add revenue to the city’s coffers. She’s advocated for leasing city property for solar energy projects and the redevelopment of Sewall’s Island.
Since her election in 2017, several playgrounds were refurbished or replaced, Flower Avenue East and Knickerbocker Drive underwent major reconstruction, and the splash pad opened at Thompson Park.
The councilwoman, a graduate of Ithaca College, lives with her husband, Chuck, on Keyes Avenue.
Celebrating 31 years in the real estate industry this June, she’s a past president of the New York State Women’s Council of Realtors and was president of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors.
She also serves as chairwoman of the Watertown Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, vice chair of the Jefferson County Planning Board and as current president of the Jefferson County Historical Society.
She’s also involved in the Watertown Rotary Club and Advocate Drum, formerly the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization.
