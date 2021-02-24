WATERTOWN — While a seat remains vacant on City Council, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero has announced she’s seeking a second term and Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson won’t run for re-election.
Councilwoman Ruggiero, who’s in her fourth year on the council, announced her re-election bid in a press release Wednesday morning.
While he’s been thinking about his decision for about a year, Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said he thought it was the right time for the announcement that he’s not seeking re-election because his plans to stay out of November’s council race might spur more interest from potential candidates to fill the vacant council seat.
The councilman also didn’t want people to think he was holding out on his decision to run as a strategy to see whom he would challenge him for the seat, he said.
It’s also just time to leave, he said.
For him, it’s “looking for an exit” from city politics “instead of being shown the door” and losing an election.
As for the councilwoman, her decision comes down to her thinking that she’s got more to accomplish.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” she said.
She supported the construction of the $3.1 million new pool and bathhouse at Thompson Park and has worked on resolving a longtime labor disagreement with the firefighters’ union.
While the new Thompson Park pool opened last summer, council members still have to decide whether to decommission one of the pools at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and the North Elementary School and demolish the other one, or mothball both pools.
The city and the firefighters’ union agreed on a six-year contract last year, but negotiations have stalled once again, so the issue appears to be going to arbitration once again.
She wants to work on a new contract with the fire department that is “fair and equitable to the taxpayers, as well as the city employees,” she said.
In December, there was heated debate on whether the council should make a decision to cut down the number of emergency medical calls. A decision was held off until Jan. 1, 2022. She thinks the way that EMS calls are handled now should not change, calling it a necessary function of public safety.
Councilwoman Ruggiero stressed that she’s worked hard on ensuring transparency with the local media, so that the public knows what’s going on in city government.
She also stressed she works well with Jefferson County officials and the city’s other partners as she does her homework before making a decision on city issues.
When she ran four years ago, the councilwoman advocated for bringing back the city’s Neighborhood Watch program. The program is up and running, but she’d like to see continued support for it.
She also vows to continue to support economic development to include projects that add revenue to the city’s coffers. She’s advocated for leasing city property for solar energy projects and the redevelopment of Sewall’s Island.
In his years on council, Councilman Henry-Wilkinson is most proud that he and his colleagues passed a comprehensive plan, a blueprint for the future, in 2019. He worked on the plan directly with city staff and expressed he was pleased that residents were also involved in the process of getting it done.
He thinks the comprehensive plan will change the city in the future.
While it was such a contentious issue, most people now look at the Thompson Park pool as an important asset for the city.
What happens with the two other city pools has replaced that controversy, he said.
His biggest disappointment is not getting the labor dispute with the firefighters’ bargaining unit resolved. He thinks the issue will linger during a time of “the status quo” until one of the sides back down and gives up something major.
Asked will he miss being involved in city politics, he answered: “Sometimes, yeah.”
Serving for four years on council, he was actually “immersed” in his head with City Hall politics for eight years before he was elected in 2017. He first got interested in city government four years earlier and decided then he wanted to get involved when his political ally, now former Councilman Cody J. Horbacz, first ran.
As for the pending race, Councilman Henry-Wilkinson doesn’t know what’s going to happen. Two potential candidates, Amy Horton and Benjamin Shoen, were interviewed to fill the vacancy left by Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia, who resigned Jan. 31.
It doesn’t appear there’s enough support by three council members to appoint either one of them.
At least 11 people expressed interest in the position. Former council candidates Robert Schorr, Patrick Hickey, Aaron Clements and Calvin Stanley are among those who could start circulating petitions next week to run for council in the nonpartisan election in November.
But candidates will have to decide whether to run for former Councilman Roshia’s seat and fill out his remaining term, or they could run for the four-year seats now filled by council members Ruggiero and Henry-Wilkinson.
Three people will be elected no matter who wins.
