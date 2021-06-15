WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero will host a meet and greet/fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paddock Club, located in the Paddock Arcade.
Councilwoman Ruggiero is running for re-election to Watertown City Council with a primary being held Tuesday.
