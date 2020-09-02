WATERTOWN — Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero wants to postpone the demolition of the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
The councilwoman is introducing a resolution for next Tuesday’s City Council meeting that would halt the planned demolition and winterize the pool so it can last through the coming season without further damage.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she’s uncovered articles in the archives of the Watertown Daily Times, which indicate state grants were used to pay for half the construction costs, which may prevent the city from demolishing the pool.
“I first discovered that there were state grants used to pay for the pool, and at that time the former ice rink, before it became the arena,” she said.
The resolution Councilwoman Ruggiero is introducing would halt the demolition of the Alteri pool “until such time as the restrictions of the State funding on demolishing the pool are fully known.”
She said one of her concerns is if the city were to demolish the pool without ascertaining if the state grants used to pay for it permit them to, they may jeopardize further state funding. Councilwoman Ruggiero said officials in the state government are searching for more information about the grants used and what restrictions may be included with them, but the search has been slow.
“I am working with the state on it, probably for the last two-and-a-half weeks,” she said. “Because the information is not digitized, it’s probably going to take them longer to look for it.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he doesn’t share Councilwoman Ruggiero’s concerns about the part state grants may play in this case.
“A lot of things are built with grant money, but they’re not in perpetuity,” he said. “Something built in the 70s, almost 50 years ago, I’m sure that there were not restrictions on the grant that it was forever, indefinite.”
Mayor Smith said as it stands now, the estimated cost to demolish the pool is lower than the yearly costs the city carries to keep it open. He said no other city of the same size maintains three pools, and as the city faces the loss of their hydro-electric revenue contract with National Grid in 2029, costs need to be cut now.
Mayor Smith said the Alteri pool may cost the city $1,000,000 over the next ten years if left open.
“Nobody is happy and nobody is excited about removing the pool at the fairgrounds, but the fact of the matter is, there’s no city our size with this number of pools, and we cannot afford to continue the expenses,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.