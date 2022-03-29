FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple heading back to Watertown from Florida were in the middle of a nearly 60-car pileup this week on Interstate 81.
At least three people reportedly died and 24 were injured after a fiery pileup on I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, Monday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an estimated 50 to 60 vehicles were involved in the crash after a snow squall caused a flash whiteout on the interstate. The 24 people who were injured were taken to four different hospitals, and the rest were taken on buses to a Wegman’s Distribution Center and later to a reunification center.
David J. Gerken and Candy A. Gerken, who live in Watertown and have been married for nearly 14 years, rode those buses and were triaged after having been in the crash.
Mr. Gerken said he and his wife were traveling back to Watertown after having been in Florida for a month. They stopped in Baltimore to see their nephew and were driving on I-81 when it began to snow heavily, limiting visibility on the road.
“We live in Watertown and we’ve never seen it that bad,” Mr. Gerken said.
Mrs. Gerken was driving and quickly slowed down before turning on the hazard lights. The conditions worsened rapidly and soon she was unable to see the vehicles in front of her, she said.
The Gerkens couldn’t see the pileup form when the crash began. They only heard noises and wondered what the sounds were.
“We just kept hearing loud bangs,” Mrs. Gerken said. “And there were these explosions.”
When they made impact with the pileup, another car hit them from behind. They bounced off a tractor-trailer and attempted to run off into a ditch.
“I’m thinking ‘I hope to heck we survive this,’” Mrs. Gerken said. “It was so scary.”
After getting hit a few more times, they ended up making it off the road.
It took some effort, but the couple was able to get out of their car after it came to rest. Just after they escaped, another vehicle crashed into where Mr. Gerken had been sitting.
The Gerkens ended up on the buses and are receiving help from the American Red Cross. They praised the organization’s efforts in the crash’s aftermath. They have been housed in a hotel and were still in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, trying to figure out where their car was towed so they can get their belongings.
Mr. Gerken said the crash was nobody’s fault. It was the whiteout that resulted in the crash.
“We are very, very lucky,” Mrs. Gerken said. “There are a lot of people who didn’t make it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.