Watertown man faces charges after shooting

WATERTOWN — A witness stopped in traffic on the 500 block of State Street Saturday night told police he saw a man get in a car and drive away after holding a pistol over someone on the ground, according to city court records.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Watertown city police responded to the corner of State and William streets, where they found Justin Hicks, 29, with a gunshot wound to his left thigh. Police later arrested 49-year-old Watertown resident Marc Christopher Taylor, who goes by the name Chris, according to a sworn statement by city police detective Matthew D. Preedom filed with the criminal complaint.

