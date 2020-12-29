WATERTOWN — A routine EMS call kept two city fire engines out of commission for more than an hour Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns, leaving the department relying on the city’s only other engine to cover an emergency.
The medical call involved a person showing COVID-19 symptoms, so three firefighters who may have been exposed to the virus had to undergo decontamination before they could return to the Massey Street Fire Station, firefighter and union president Daniel Daugherty said.
His rig and another fire engine were tied up for about an hour Tuesday while he and two other firefighters went through a decontamination process and responded to the call.
“It left one fire engine for the entire city,” he said, stressing that the rescue truck would have responded if the vehicle didn’t stop going on calls as of Monday morning.
The three firefighters were met by members of the second engine at a nearby parking lot at Winslow and Washington streets to go through the decontamination process that the fire department has used numerous times since the pandemic hit in March.
Wearing personal protection equipment, the firefighters on the second engine mixed up a batch of hydrogen peroxide in white pails and used bathroom brushes to scrub Mr. Daugherty and his two colleagues.
Tuesday’s incident comes at a time when decommissioning the rescue truck has become a hotly debated issue in recent weeks.
The rescue truck stopped going on calls Sunday night after Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and three council members decided to eliminate the use of the vehicle, but hold off on ending all EMS calls the fire department responds to.
Mr. Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters’ Association, Local 191, has been critical of City Council’s decision to take the rescue truck off the road.
He assailed council members for making a rash decision without considering all of its implications.
The circumstance involving the COVID call on Tuesday revealed “an issue that they did not see coming and something that would certainly come up more.”
With the rescue truck out of commission, the closest fire engine from the department’s fire stations — the main station on Massey Street and from stations on Mill and State streets — now does the EMS work the rescue truck did for so many years. They join Guilfoyle Ambulance Service on those calls.
After council made the decision, Fire Chief Matthew Timerman told the Times he and four battalion chiefs had to come up with a plan — in just a few days — to make sure that the entire 69-man staff knows what to do when it’s called to a fire, an accident or an EMS call.
But Mayor Smith was not happy with the fire chief’s comments in the article that appeared in Sunday’s Times, Mr. Daugherty said.
The mayor took exception to the way that Chief Timerman portrayed the situation, Mr. Daugherty said.
The mayor didn’t like Chief Timerman’s comments so much that he summoned the chief to a meeting with him, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and City Attorney Robert J. Slye on Tuesday to talk about what he had said, Mr. Daugherty said.
The meeting lasted about 90 minutes, with the chief telling them he would make decisions based on “good judgment,” Mr. Daugherty said. Chief Timerman refused to comment about what happened during the meeting. Mr. Slye invoked attorney-client privilege, declining to comment.
“We had some discussion and that was it,” Mr. Mix said.
All the mayor would say is that they met with the fire chief, declining further comment.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who voted against taking the rescue truck off the road, wondered why she and council members were not told about the meeting with the fire chief.
She thinks it would be “wrong” to “silence him” just because the fire chief “might not have followed the mayor’s narrative” on an issue involving the fire department.
The city is bringing up the rescue truck issue now because of a recent decision by the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester. The city lost the case and now must promote four captains who are assigned to the rescue truck or stop using the truck.
The mayor thinks the rescue truck doesn’t need to go out on every call, that it should respond to only the most serious ones. He also has contended it’s a cost-saving measure to stop using the vehicle.
Council members plan to talk about EMS calls at a Jan. 11 work session when the fire chief, members of the firefighters’ union, Guilfoyle Ambulance and Jefferson County meet to discuss the issue.
