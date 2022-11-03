Watertown Firefighters debrief, Novemeber 3, after extinguishing a fire that visibly damaged the second floor of a house at 302 Central St. in the City. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City firefighters battled a smoky fire Thursday morning at Bronson and Central streets.

The second story of the two-story structure at 302 Central St. sustained visible damage, but no injuries were reported.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.