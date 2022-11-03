WATERTOWN — City firefighters battled a smoky fire Thursday morning at Bronson and Central streets.
The second story of the two-story structure at 302 Central St. sustained visible damage, but no injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished by 10:30 a.m., with crews remaining at the scene.
