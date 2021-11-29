WATERTOWN — City officials are strongly encouraging residents to report crow sightings as wildlife biologists will be back on Tuesday and Wednesday night as part of their efforts to remove crows from the city.
To report a crow sightinng, visit Loomacres Wildlife Management’s reporting page at wdt.me/CrowReport.
Reports received by Loomacres in real time are especially valuable immediately before harassment nights, city officials said.
Loomacres uses the information to identify major roost locations and strategically target those parts of the city during hazing efforts.
Efforts to haze nuisance crow flocks in the city will continue during the evening hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, so reports over the next 48 hours will greatly assist those efforts, city officials said.
Please note that you do not need to fill out every field in the reporting form to submit a report; only those fields marked as required by a red asterisk.
If you do not know some of the particular data points requested, such as GPS coordinates or wind, please feel free to leave those fields blank.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices.
Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights, similar to sirens and fireworks, that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
