WATERTOWN — The Denny’s restaurant on Arsenal Street will close permanently, according to a letter from the company’s human resources department.
“We previously notified you in March of staff reductions and then the closure of several of our restaurants,” reads the letter, signed by Denny’s HR Manager Janet Pruett. “Now, unfortunately, we have determined that due to the impact of these financial circumstances which are beyond our control, we must permanently close our Denny’s restaurant -8518 located at 1142 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13212. As a result, we will be unable to hire back our employees as we had hoped.”
The letter says Denny’s management is currently notifying affected employees of the closure.
