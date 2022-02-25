WATERTOWN — A local businessman is proceeding with the development of 10 new apartments in two downtown buildings that he owns on Court Street.
Stephen J. Bradley, who owns Abbey Carpets, is investing in the $1.44 million project, which will create five units each in the two buildings at 152-154 Court St. and 168-170 Court St.
The project, first begun in 2018, was delayed by a series of financial issues, according to Mr. Bradley, including trouble with contractors and increased costs of up to 60% due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said the cost of the project was “grossly underestimated” when it began.
Mr. Bradley finally put those issues behind him and arranged for all of the financing in November.
“We’re looking forward working and finishing it,” he said.
He hopes that the market-rate, one-bedroom apartments will be ready for occupancy by the end of the year.
Scott Phelps is the general contractor on the project.
The redevelopment of the apartments comes as the city is about to embark on a $3.2 million streetscape project that will change the character of that section of downtown.
“I think it’s going to make a big difference with a whole new look,” Mr. Bradley said.
The two buildings were neglected prior to the redevelopment and the upstairs apartments have been vacant for years.
With plans proceeding in the upper floors, two local women are opening The Eatery in the ground floor of the building at 168-170. Christin D. Filippelli and Jessica R. Williams will start with a sandwich shop in the next few weeks and expand into a family restaurant with a bar.
For decades, Dr. Guitar Music has occupied the storefront at 152-154 Court St.
On Thursday, the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, approved a $350,000 loan and the Development Authority of the North Country is lending $400,000 to help finance the project.
The Watertown Savings Bank is expected to provide a $500,000 loan. The city had previously obtained a $990,000 Restore New York grant for Mr. Bradley.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Trust, said the upper floor apartments will make a big difference in downtown.
“It’s a major project that really needs to be done,” he said.
Watertown Trust board member Michael A. Lumbis, who is also the city’s planning and community development director, looks forward to see what that section of Court Street will be like when all the work is done.
“I think it’s going to be tremendous. There’s going to be a brand new streetscape along with two rehabbed buildings,” Mr. Lumbis said.
The city’s streetscape project includes the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a makeover of Lachenauer Plaza.
Plans call for installing bicycle lanes, widening sidewalks, improved lighting and crosswalk enhancements such as brick pavers.
Just around the corner, the owners of the Paddock Arcade are using the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to create four other market-rate units.
