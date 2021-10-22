SYRACUSE — A Watertown drug dealer was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison on Friday, coming after he had 500 baggies of heroin in a storage unit.
Daniel J. Borg, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison for his convictions for possession of controlled substances (heroin/fentanyl and eutylone) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Mr. Borg admitted that on Jan. 21, 2021, he was in possession of 305 grams of eutylone as well as 30 separate bags of a heroin and fentanyl mixture in an Audi automobile that he parked at a self-storage area in Watertown where he leased a unit.
Detectives from the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force surveilled Mr. Borg as he was about to enter his locked storage unit. After taking Mr. Borg into custody and recovering the drugs from the Audi, detectives obtained his consent to search his locked storage unit. Inside the storage unit Metro-Jeff detectives located a safe containing 500 separate small plastic bags, each holding a small quantity of a heroin/fentanyl mixture. Also recovered from the storage unit was a sawed-off .410-gauge shotgun illegally possessed by Mr. Borg, who was previously convicted of five prior felony offenses.
