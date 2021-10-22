WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Department of Social Services building on Arsenal Street was evacuated and then closed for the day after there was a safety failure in the boiler.
Scott Gray, chairman of the county board of legislatures, said the boiler began smoking and melting plastic Friday morning. It was inspected last week and it was tested before being fired up for the season. And today, there was a safety failure, he said. The building was closed for the day as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.