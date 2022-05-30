WATERTOWN — An event center that opened a few weeks ago held its first event on Saturday to honor those who died in recent shootings.
The Watertown Event Center at 1035 Arsenal St. held and event to honor and raise money for those who were affected by a recent shooting in Buffalo. The center is owned by Olivia and Scott Sample.
Kids were able to come and paint, a few speeches were planned, and T-shirts were available. A portion of the proceeds were to be donated to the families of those harmed in the Buffalo shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.