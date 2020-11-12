WATERTOWN — About 15 years ago, the city developed some green space adjacent to the hydroelectric plant on Marble Street into a park that features a baseball field, a pavilion, restrooms and walking and biking trails.
Fast forward to now: The city’s Planning Department hopes to use that small park to connect the Black River Trail with new walking and biking paths that would head in a different direction and eventually connect to Sewall’s Island.
“If I could do it, I’d start tomorrow,” said Geoffrey T. Urda, a member of the city’s Planning Department who’s worked on developing trails.
On Thursday morning, 10 members of Advantage Watertown — a group of community and business leaders who meet every month to talk about city issues — took a walking tour of the park to see how the trails have been developed and how the city would like to connect more of them in the future.
Facing some financial problems about 15 years ago, the city saved money by having the Department of Public Works create Marble Street Park, rather than hiring a contractor to do the work, remembered Dr. Jason White, who serves as Advantage Watertown’s chairman.
Before Marble Street Park was created, the green space was rarely used, except for someone walking their dog, he recalled.
And now Mr. Urda and Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, are thinking ahead to future development.
They envision a new section of trail starting on the other side of the hydroelectric plant that would run along a narrow strip of city-owned land, connect up to an abandoned railroad bed and then a railroad bridge before finally ending up on Sewall’s Island.
But the city would need to acquire funding before fulfilling that dream, Mr. Lumbis said.
The group also got to see where work was completed this summer on the newest section of the Black River Trail, a half mile of 10-foot-wide blacktop pathways within the city limits.
The $950,000 trail starts at Ridge Road, goes under the Eastern Boulevard bridge, comes out on the western side of the bridge and passes by the city’s water treatment plant, where it heads to Huntington Street to connect with Waterworks Park.
A $760,000 state grant paid for that most-recent trail, which allows hikers and bicyclists to enjoy about 5.5 miles of continuous trails on the city’s east side. The city only had to kick in $57,000 of its money to get the project finished.
During Thursday’s tour, Advantage Watertown members crossed a pedestrian bridge over the canal that feeds water to the hydro plant.
They ended up on an overlook of an area of the river that once received national attention.
That’s where they got a view above the Route 3 Wave access site, where kayakers once flocked to a section of the river’s fast-moving waters.
“It’s a little different world here,” Dr. White said.
He recalled how both sides of the river were full of spectators who were there to watch a pair of big-time kayak competitions, including the 2008 North American Cup Freestyle Kayak Championships.
Most of the Advantage Watertown members had never been on the overlook before Thursday’s walking tour. They wondered why the river’s wild waters never hosted such prominent kayaking competitions again.
Mother Nature pushed a large rock literally into its way, blocking the natural wave, Dr. White said.
Interest in kayaking on the Black River faded.
