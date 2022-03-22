WATERTOWN — Transitional Living Services is turning the former Angel’s Inn adult home on Pine Street into a facility for homeless people.
Transitional Living Services of New York, a Watertown-based provider of housing and mental health services since 1979, will provide emergency housing for the homeless in the former adult home at 518 Pine St.
Transitional Living is partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and a private developer, JC Capital Funding LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., to work on the 18-unit, single-room-occupancy facility.
The City Council learned about the project after receiving a letter last week from Transitional Living Executive Director Maureen P. Cean, who requested that the city provide $15,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant program.
In a 3-2 vote on Monday night, the council informally agreed to provide the $15,000 gap funding for the project through the CDBG program.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was joined by Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce in opposing providing the funding, saying that they wanted to wait to see what the community thought about it first.
“This is the first I’m hearing about it,” Mayor Smith said, adding that he wanted to know whether Ms. Cean has approached neighbors to see what they think about the facility.
In supporting the funding request, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said the need for housing for the community’s homeless has grown substantially, especially after an apartment building at 661 Factory St. was condemned last summer, leaving residents homeless.
“After what happened last year, it shows the need for that type of housing in the area,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said he hopes that the facility will not be looked on by the community as a not-in-my-backyard situation, rather than as a need for the city.
The need for emergency housing got worse after the Rainbow Inn in Pamelia and the Relax Inn in the town of Watertown were no longer available for DSS clients, Ms. Cean wrote.
The Pine Street facility will not be a homeless shelter, she stressed, since it will serve DSS clients.
On Tuesday, Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s Planning and Community Development director, said his department has been aware of the plans for the transitional living facility for a while.
The property already has been granted a special permit that allows multi-family units, such as boarding or lodging houses in the neighborhood, under a previous proposal to turn the building into apartments, he said. That apartment building project never went forward.
The Transitional Living project also doesn’t need any other city approvals.
Mayor Smith wanted to know if the public will have a chance to provide input on the project.
The public will only get to address the project as part of the city’s outreach for its CDBG annual action plan when residents have a chance to discuss any projects in the city’s program.
To alleviate neighbor concerns, Transitional Living is considering holding an open house once the project is completed and hosting a town hall meeting to discuss its plans, Ms. Cean said.
Transitional Living will be renting the facility from the developer. The owner, Jamie R. Fischer, could not be reached for comment.
A COVID-19 Emergency Solutions Grant will finance the renovations, while DSS will provide rent support for individuals who are eligible to live there.
They will receive case manager counseling to help get them out of their situations, Ms. Cean said. Residents might have mental health issues, drug disorders or be involved in domestic violence situations.
The facility will consist of 18 single rooms, restrooms and a shared kitchen. Staff will be at the site 24 hours a day.
Construction began in January. The new facility should be ready for occupancy in late spring.
Transitional Living operates three similar facilities in St. Lawrence County.
A Point in Time survey held during a 24-hour period on Jan. 27 found that 14 individuals were identified as meeting the federal definition of homeless around Watertown that day. Another 10 households, comprised of 20 individuals, were considered housing insecure because they were couch surfing or staying with friends.
According to DSS data, 301 adult households were helped with housing issues in 2021, 176 in 2020, 244 in 2019 and 227 in 2018.
Before the adult home closed in 2017 after 70 years, the 11,000-square-foot structure housed a 24-bed, 17-room supervised care facility that provided assisted living services.
Mary Ellen Allen started the adult home in 1946. She was forced to close after facing $50,000 in state Department of Health fines. She died in 2017 at the age of 94.
The news of the Pine Street facility comes at a time when Transitional Living, Neighbors of Watertown and CREDO Community Center are working on a $2.5 million grant that would construct 30 other units for homeless people.
The three organizations are now looking at sites where that facility would be located.
