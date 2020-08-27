WATERTOWN — The YMCA has extended its evening hours ahead of its Stage One reopening next week.
YMCA members received an email with “We are listening” in the subject line.
The downtown location will be extending its hours Monday through Friday to 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the fairgrounds location will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“These changes will come into effect on our reopening, in the cardio and weight areas on August 31st,” the email said.
