WATERTOWN — The city is appealing Monday’s court decision that the report must be made public into whether former City Manager Rick Finn was responsible for creating a hostile work environment.
The city filed the appeal on Wednesday with the state Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, the Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester, to keep the report from going public.
On Monday, State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ruled that the internal report completed by a city consultant must be released after Channel 7 sued the city for its release and won.
In November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against former City Manager Rick Finn, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.
The city hired an independent consultant to look into the allegations. The city refused to make the consultant’s report public, so Channel 7 filed a lawsuit to release it.
On Wednesday, City Attorney Robert J. Slye, who didn’t represent the city in the Channel 7 lawsuit, said the city is forced to appeal Judge McClusky’s decision because the names of the people who gave statements and testimony would be revealed if the report is made public. Judge McClusky’s decision didn’t include redacting those names.
The city needs to protect the identities of those who gave statements in the report, Mr. Slye said. As part of its policy on employee complaints, the city doesn’t make such information public to protect witnesses who come forward with complaints,
“Their names are not to be identified and who they are are not to be revealed,” he said.
If the names are revealed, it would prevent employees coming forward in the future to file complaints, Mr. Slye said.
The city also objects that Judge McClusky ruled that the city must pay Channel’s 7 attorney fees. The judge ruled there was no reason to withhold the report.
But Mr. Slye noted that the state committee on open government determined that the city could keep it secret, giving credence that the city was correct in not releasing it.
On June 25, hearing officer Timothy Farley heard a day’s worth of testimony during a disciplinary hearing under Article 75 of the state’s Civil Service Law.
Ms. Gardner, who was suspended without pay on May 27, is facing 10 charges of insubordination and misconduct, which could lead to her being fired. The accusations include leaking the complaint to the media, making disparaging remarks about Mr. Finn and city department heads and not following the chain of command in filing the complaint.
Mr. Finn abruptly resigned on Jan. 24 following a four-hour executive session. He and council members agreed that he should resign for some other inappropriate action that was uncovered during the city investigation.
Ms. Gardner also has a complaint pending with the state Division of Human Rights.
Jonathan Fellows, an attorney with Bond, Schoeneck, Syracuse, represented the city in the lawsuit brought by Channel 7.
The city will discuss the issue during an executive session at 5 p.m. Monday.
