WATERTOWN — City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman will go before a grand jury for a second time to testify in the investigation of city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse’s death.
Chief Timerman has been called back to provide more testimony. He doesn’t know why he needs to appear before the grand jury again, although it’s his impression that it will be some time before the grand jury finishes up its work.
“It’s been ongoing,” he said.
On Aug. 23, Chief Timerman and the young firefighter’s father, David M. Morse, testified before the grand jury in Schuyler County.
The 21-year-old firefighter had a medical emergency on March 3, 2021, at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. He died nine days later in a Pennsylvania hospital. His parents blame the academy for his death.
Peyton’s fellow recruit at the fire academy from the Watertown Fire Department, Matthew Fitzgerald, also was called to testify, the fire chief said.
There could potentially be a number of other recruits in their class at the academy who were subpoenaed, with as many as 20 recruits at the scene that day when the medical emergency began.
Peyton complained that he could not breathe while he was going through a plywood tunnel — called the “box” — that simulates what a firefighter could experience during a fire.
Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph G. Fazzary is handling the grand jury investigation.
In July, Mr. Fazzary said he planned to present the case to a grand jury, saying then that he hoped to move the case in the next couple of months.
Peyton’s parents have been waiting for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH, to complete its investigation aimed at determining how to prevent similar incidents.
They have been critical that the state’s Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, or PESH, determined the fire academy did nothing wrong when Peyton had the medical emergency.
His parents believe that instructors were negligent and could have prevented their son’s death. Other trainees have said that instructors failed to do anything until it was too late, after the firefighter yelled out that he couldn’t breath during the training exercise.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.