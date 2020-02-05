WATERTOWN — The man who has led the city fire department for nearly the past decade plans to retire at the end of the month.
Chief Dale C. Herman said Wednesday that he has submitted his paperwork to the state retirement system, with his retirement effective Feb. 28.
“It was just time,” he said.
The chief, who turns 59 Thursday, began his career in January 1986 as a firefighter at the former Arsenal Street station and was promoted to captain in 1995. He was then promoted to battalion fire chief in 1999 before assuming the chief position Aug. 10, 2010. The chief’s position had been vacant since March 2009, when Chief Daniel J. Gaumont resigned to take a similar position in Keller, Texas.
Chief Herman recalled that in his 34 years with the department he has worked with three city managers and alongside three police chiefs, while also training dozens of new firefighters. His retirement, however, will now allow him to spend more time with his family, especially his wife, Patricia.
“I was on the job when I got married,” he said. “It’s always been she and I and the kids and the job. Now, it’ll be she and I time, like most people had when they were dating just out of high school.”
The chief said most of his family lives in the area and he intends to stay local. He will also continue teaching fire training classes for the state as he has since 1994.
“I’ll probably do that until I get tired or bored,” the chief said.
The chief informed the City Council of his retirement plans during an executive session Monday, according to Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson.
