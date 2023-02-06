WATERTOWN — City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman is asking for more firefighters after he said that the loss of a federal grant will cause $1.2 million in overtime costs this year.
In a memo to City Council, Chief Timerman is asking to increase fire department staffing levels from 66 to either 69 or 73.
Chief Timerman will attend tonight’s City Council meeting to explain the need for additional staffing.
He’s making the request after the fire department was unable to secure $1.338 million in federal funding from the Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant, that would have paid for the hiring of five city firefighters.
Without hiring the five additional firefighters with the SAFER grant, Chief Timerman said the department has spent $680,000 in overtime, or about 87% of the budgeted amount with half of the fiscal year still remaining. He expects overtime costs to reach $1.2 million by the end the fiscal year.
The federal grant would have paid the entire cost of hiring the five firefighters for both salaries and health benefits.
In his memo, he said that overtime costs are “extraordinarily high.”
“Our current line staffing of 66 personnel is well below the most efficient overall staffing level to meet our minimum staffing obligations,” Chief Timerman wrote.
A retirement that occurred in December and two others later this year will contribute to overtime costs increasing further, he wrote.
The denial of the SAFER grant also is resulting in the loss of an administrative captain position that was created two years ago to help relieve the work load in the department.
At the time, firefighter Rich Little was promoted to the position. He would be demoted back to firefighter if staffing changes aren’t made now.
Chief Timerman recommends two options to keep the administrative captain. Either keep the administrative captain and increase staffing to 73 at an annual savings of $170,000 or keep it and add two firefighters to save $109,000.
